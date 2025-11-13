Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Ambarella worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Ambarella by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Ambarella by 452.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $203,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,448.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $716,894.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,577.42. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $95.51 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.