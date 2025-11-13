ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.63.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $300.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

