Midwest Trust Co Invests $429,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,861.25.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,103.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,271.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,375.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

