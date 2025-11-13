Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.56% from the company’s current price. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Innodata’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

INOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Innodata has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 2.90.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innodata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,400. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,295. This represents a 67.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 40.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

