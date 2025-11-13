ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,840,000 after purchasing an additional 96,592 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 878,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

