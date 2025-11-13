ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $83,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,158,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,918,000 after purchasing an additional 523,950 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 192,268 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $9,299,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,261,000 after buying an additional 125,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.