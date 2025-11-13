Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 571,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $133.93 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

