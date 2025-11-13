Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 457 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 294,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

