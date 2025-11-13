ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group $CWT

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $2,516,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,235,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on California Water Service Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $311.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

