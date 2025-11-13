Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,729 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Flex by 74.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,703.68. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,020 shares of company stock worth $7,004,342 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

