ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,517 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 184.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 177.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 355.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.0%

MWA opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

