Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,613 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of SPX Technologies worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,917,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 86.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $219.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $233.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average of $177.65.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

