ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.81. MGE Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,560.07. This represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

