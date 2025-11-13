Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $916,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $164,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,780. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
