Profund Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 285,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,821,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:EME opened at $643.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.17 and a 200 day moving average of $578.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.