Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,687 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kenvue by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,303,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,082,000 after acquiring an additional 240,596 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,432,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.1%

KVUE opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

