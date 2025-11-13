Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $315.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.80 and its 200 day moving average is $329.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

