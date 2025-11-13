Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6,721.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 807,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $90,588,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,706,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.