Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 166.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $4,934,293.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,454.71. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $737,502.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,013.64. This represents a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,921 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,866. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

