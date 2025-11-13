EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $226.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.