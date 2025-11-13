ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,394,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,794,000 after buying an additional 537,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $137.93 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

