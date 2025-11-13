HP Inc. $HPQ Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,574 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Up 1.8%

HP stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.