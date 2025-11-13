Fiera Capital Corp Sells 15,781 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.24% of S&P Global worth $380,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $495.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.22 and a 200 day moving average of $516.89.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $538.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

