Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $97.03 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.46.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,447,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $22,572,489.06. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $3,254,262.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,677,821.88. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 273,071 shares of company stock worth $24,625,356 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuvalent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 12.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

