Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,382,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after purchasing an additional 960,158 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.6%

AMG opened at $264.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $264.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

