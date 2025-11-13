Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 973 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voya Financial by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Voya Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,539,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,270,000 after buying an additional 407,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $83.59.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.