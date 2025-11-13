Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 126.08%.The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

