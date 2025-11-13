SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,200. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2%

SEIC opened at $83.70 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.