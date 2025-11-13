Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $156,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,907,000 after buying an additional 199,715 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $27,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:PRI opened at $259.61 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,057.80. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

