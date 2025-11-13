Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 337 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 407,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,709,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 291,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $185.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.31 and a 200 day moving average of $207.95.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

View Our Latest Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.