Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 166.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.