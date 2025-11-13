29,900 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 504.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 58.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.57.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TFX opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $197.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.50%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

