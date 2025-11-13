Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $18,010,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $18,276,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $5,097,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $187.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. This represents a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $829,356.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,652. The trade was a 20.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,232. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

