Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 28,918 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

SN stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

