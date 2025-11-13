Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Microvision had a negative net margin of 3,470.59% and a negative return on equity of 146.46%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

Microvision Stock Performance

MVIS stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Microvision by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Microvision during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microvision by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microvision by 66.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MVIS shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvision in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Microvision in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

