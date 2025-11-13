Morgan Stanley Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $63.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.62.

DexCom Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,343 shares of company stock worth $710,852 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,327,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after buying an additional 994,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $936,100,000 after buying an additional 358,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $554,893,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

