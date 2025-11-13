Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading Up 11.6% – Time to Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,187.26 and last traded at GBX 1,132. 6,411,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 526% from the average session volume of 1,023,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,134.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

