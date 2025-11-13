Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56.65 Thousand

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $56.65 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.51 or 0.00488874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,094,683 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

