pufETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $130.49 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,693.64 or 0.03581921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pufETH has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market cap of $130.49 million and approximately $10.68 thousand worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104,665.88 or 0.99664236 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,870.13 or 0.99879002 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 35,329 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 35,328.82473729. The last known price of pufETH is 3,554.0597729 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

