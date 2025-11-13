QUASA Reaches One Day Volume of $469.53 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. QUASA has a total market cap of $4.19 thousand and approximately $469.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 94.7% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 120,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,166,640 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 120,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00005499 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

