Eigenpie mstETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $103.07 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $103.07 million and $7.10 thousand worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,656.40 or 0.01949959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 61,644 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 62,227.79468462. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 1,656.40440568 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

