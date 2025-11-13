Edelcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.00 (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $50.00 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,650,948,111 tokens. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.57907834 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

