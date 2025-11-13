ApeCoin (APE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.37 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $285.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,665.88 or 0.99664236 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102,870.13 or 0.99879002 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,651,515 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is the native token of ApeChain, a Layer 3 blockchain built using Arbitrum Orbit to serve the Ape ecosystem. APE functions as the gas token on ApeChain and is central to its native yield system, which allows holders to passively earn rewards through a rebasing mechanism. APE can also be staked in NFT-based pools tied to BAYC, MAYC, and BAKC collections. With support for cross-chain bridging, delegated staking, and integration with yield protocols on Ethereum, APE’s utility extends across infrastructure, incentives, and governance. The ApeCoin DAO governs the token, while infrastructure development is supported by partners like Caldera and LayerZero.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

