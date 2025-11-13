Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,604 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.69.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

