Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

