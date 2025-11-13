Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 10,795 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Rithm Capital worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,940,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rithm Capital by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 197.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $314.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

