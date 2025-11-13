Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 150.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.00. Motorpoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 and a 1-year high of GBX 190.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorpoint Group will post 3.5133843 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

