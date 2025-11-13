Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,630.69. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. The trade was a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

