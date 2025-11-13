Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,350 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,218 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,190 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,404.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,368.49.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 77.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

