Needham & Company LLC Lowers Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Price Target to $35.00

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.62% from the company’s current price.

GEMI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gemini Space Station from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gemini Space Station from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Gemini Space Station Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Gemini Space Station has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,656,000.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

